Business

National sandwich chain franchise pays for child labor and overtime pay violations

Getty Images

Orange City Jimmy John’s franchise owner MorBury LLC paid $2,585 in penalties and back pay after Department of Labor Wage and Hour investigators found pay and child-labor problems at the company’s store.

Labor’s release said the child labor violation was allowing a 16-year-old to operate a meat slicer, which counts as allowing a minor to “engage in a hazardous occupation.”

That cost MorBury, a Lake Mary company managed by Samuel Bradbury, a civil penalty of $2,218. Investigators found two employees were owed $367 in overtime back pay.

There were record-keeping shortcomings. The Department of Labor says the store “failed to keep accurate records of the number of hours employees worked, and failed to maintain copies of the dates of birth for other minor employees.”



Read Next

Read Next

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  

Read Next

Business

Former Volkswagen CEO charged with fraud in Germany

The Associated Press

German prosecutors have indicted former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn and four others on charges of fraud and unfair competition, saying he failed to prevent manipulation of engine software that let Volkswagen cars cheat on diesel emission tests.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE BUSINESS

Business

Commuters rescue blind man from oncoming Metro subway train

Business

German government rejects talk of economic stimulus package

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service