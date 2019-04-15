National sandwich chain franchise pays for child labor and overtime pay violations

Getty Images

Orange City Jimmy John’s franchise owner MorBury LLC paid $2,585 in penalties and back pay after Department of Labor Wage and Hour investigators found pay and child-labor problems at the company’s store.

Labor’s release said the child labor violation was allowing a 16-year-old to operate a meat slicer, which counts as allowing a minor to “engage in a hazardous occupation.”

That cost MorBury, a Lake Mary company managed by Samuel Bradbury, a civil penalty of $2,218. Investigators found two employees were owed $367 in overtime back pay.

There were record-keeping shortcomings. The Department of Labor says the store “failed to keep accurate records of the number of hours employees worked, and failed to maintain copies of the dates of birth for other minor employees.”

