The jet travel company backed by Jay Z has just been acquired by a Dubai firm

Sergey Petrossov is the 28-year-old CEO of JetSmarter, a private jet transportation marketplace that launched in 2013, in pictured in his Fort Lauderdale office. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

JetSmarter, the on-demand private jet travel service, has been acquired by a Dubai travel firm for an undisclosed price.

Vista Global, owned by Swiss billionaire Thomas Flohr and operator of private jet firms XOJET and VistaJet, announced Wednesday it had acquired the Fort Lauderdale-based firm in order to create a “global on-demand digital marketplace” for travelers.

JetSmarter made headlines for raising millions in venture funding from rapper Jay Z and members of the Saudi royal family. It proclaimed itself a “unicorn,” valued at over $1 billion in 2016, although it recently settled a lawsuit from members alleging misleading business practices. Its former president was also charged with embezzlement in an unrelated case in 2017.

CEO Sergey Petrossov did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the company did not provide a statement in a news release.





As part of the transaction, all JetSmarter investors will become investors in Vista Global.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.