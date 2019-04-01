Your Monday flight might’ve been delayed. Three major airlines say they’re straight now

Multiple U.S. airlines, including American Airlines with a major hub in Miami International Airport, suffered technical issues Monday morning that delayed flights.
The ripple effect could be felt into Monday afternoon.
By 8:20 a.m., American, Southwest and Delta Airlines were saying the problem with an airline software provider and had been resolved. American and Delta said it affected their commuter airlines.
American Airlines said in an email, “Earlier this morning, AeroData had a technical issue that impacted a few of our regional carriers. This technical issue has been resolved.”
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.
#ReadLocal
American couldn’t answer exactly how many flights had been delayed.
Southwest Airlines tweeted around 7:14 a.m. it was hearing the problem that caused its flight delays had been solved.
Comments