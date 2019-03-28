South Floridians can now pick up their medical marijuana without leaving their cars

A Miami-Dade medical marijuana dispensary now features that American ode to the car and consumption — the drive-thru.
Appropriate that Curaleaf’s Doral-area location, which has its grand opening Thursday afternoon after a soft opening March 21, is in a former bank branch at 5400 NW 72nd Ave. After all, drive-thru service — not to be confused with drive-in or drive-up service — first captured American hearts in banks before spreading to fast food joints, pharmacies and liquor stores.
“Understanding many of our patients live with debilitating conditions that may impact mobility, we are proud to now offer Miami area patients our premium quality medical marijuana products through online orders that may be fulfilled via our drive-thru or free delivery service,” Cuarleaf CEO Joe Lusardi said in a news release.
Curaleaf opened its first Florida medical marijuana drive-thru in Palm Harbor last year, then opened one in Orlando. Thursday’s grand opening celebration runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a 5:30 p.mm. ribbon-cutting ceremony that will include the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
Despite the drive-thru, medical marijuana users can’t just roll up, order, grab and go like they’re grabbing a value meal with pizza rolls and a diet ginger ale.
Curaleaf’s announcement says “First-time drive-thru patients are required to visit the dispensary for a private consultation and encouraged to take advantage of bilingual educational resources available within the dispensary.”
Also, of course, an order from a qualified Florida physician and state medical marijuana card are required.
