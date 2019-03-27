New from Brightline/Virgin Trains: Disney World, PortMiami—and airline packages

Brightline, the express train seeking to expand service north to Orlando, is signaling plans for new connections in Miami, Orlando—and possibly in the air.
According to its latest bond prospectus, Brightline, which is rebranding as Virgin Trains, is in talks with Disney to create a station at the Magic Kingdom outside Orlando. That station would be a separate branch off its long-term plans to connect to Tampa. Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The company is also in talks with Miami-Dade officials to bring a stop to PortMiami, which would allow train passengers to connect directly to cruise lines. A port spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Finally, a report from the website FlightGlobal.com said that at a recent roadshow presentation for the bond offering, a Brightline official said it is in talks with JetBlue and other air carriers operating out of Orlando to “facilitate transfers” to air terminals.
“We intend to have interline agreements with all major airlines to seamlessly move passengers across our network,” said chief commercial officer Ravneet Bhandari, according to the report.
“The in-terminal connection will be the first in the USA, where existing long-distance airport-rail connections require passengers to ride either a bus or tram between the airport terminal and rail station,” the report said.
“Airline partnerships with long-distance rail operators is common outside the USA. Air France, KLM and Lufthansa all sell connections between flights and long-distance trains at their respective Paris Charles de Gaulle, Amsterdam and Frankfurt hubs on their websites, for example.”
Brightline is awaiting approval from a state-sponsored agency to approve the sale of $1.5 billion in bonds.
This is a developing story.
