Miami Lyft riders may soon find a smoother ride. And your driver may be happier, too

Ahead of a planned initial public offering that analysts say could value the company north of $20 billion, Lyft is making its own offering to drivers: Get your car tuned up at a discount.
It may be an enticing proposition, given new ridesharing drivers say they can experience an earnings shock when they realize the cost of regular tune-ups.
Lyft is announcing the discounted maintenance program for drivers in South Florida and several other metros. In a statement, a Lyft spokeswoman said the company’s goal is to be 50-percent faster than traditional repair shops, with discounts up to 50 percent on maintenance, repairs, car washes and more, putting more money back in [drivers’] pockets.”
Locations for the service/support centers in South Florida:
- 2751 NW 39th Ave, Miami FL 33142
295 NE 167th St, Miami, FL 33162
- 601 E Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
2150 NE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, FL 33004
In a post on the site Medium.com, Lyft chief operating officer Jon McNeill explained the reasoning behind the new offering.
“We believe it’s our responsibility to make Lyft work for anyone striving to provide for themselves and their families in this economy,” he wrote. “Today’s workers need flexible ways of earning more money while choosing their own schedule.”
Lyft estimates 90 percent of its drivers are employed elsewhere, seeking employment, full-time students or retired.
“The traditional biweekly paycheck falls short of serving today’s workers, and the rising costs of maintaining a bank account disadvantage them further,” McNeill says.
In addition to the discounted maintenance, Lyft is also offering a new debit card that will allow drivers to spend their earnings instantly, and receive up to 4 percent cash back on certain purchases. Lyft says the program, Lyft Direct, will allow each driver to instantly access their earnings after each ride. Drivers can earn up to 4% cash back on everyday purchases, too, regardless of their credit.
Finally, Lyft has announced the expansion of its Lyft Hubs, which “provide a community space for training and troubleshooting to Lyft drivers.” South Florida locations are:
- 2600 NW 87th Ave #21 Doral, Fl 33172
- 3200 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306
Lyft shares are expected to begin trading as soon as this week at more than $60 a share. While Uber has historically absorbed the brunt of scrutiny for its business practices, Lyft has not been immune, and drivers for both companies went on strike in Los Angeles Monday. There were also protests Monday outside a Lyft company meeting in San Francisco ahead of the IPO, demanding higher pay.
Lyft said its compensation model for drivers will not be affected by the new programs, and that riders will be paying the same amount. Lyft estimates a ride from South Beach to Miami International Airport currently costs between $21 and $24.
