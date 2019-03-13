Trump grounds Boeing Max jets, leaving fate of MIA flights unknown

President Donald Trump has ordered all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 jets in the U.S. grounded following a deadly crash Sunday in which 157 were killed aboard a Max 8 jet, the second Max 8 crash in less than six months.

The order is effective immediately. Any Max jets now in the air will be grounded after landing, according to reports by CNN.

All 24 of American Airline’s Max 8 jets run operations out of Miami International Airport. The airline did not immediately respond to comment saying how its flights would be affected. Previously the airline issued a statement that saying it maintained full confidence in its Max fleet.

Cayman Airways also operates 7 weekly flights to Miami on Max 8s. Both Cayman and GOL Airlines, which has 12 Max arrivals weekly, have have maintained their schedules on alternative aircraft, said Greg Chin, spokesman at Miami International Airport.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald

On Sunday, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed en route to Nairobi, Kenya, killing all 157 aboard. About five months earlier, 189 passengers were killed when a Max 8 jet operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air crashed in the Java see after taking off from Jakarta.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.