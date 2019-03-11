American Airlines: Miami flights using a Boeing jet that crashed twice will continue

In the wake of the second crash in less than six months involving a Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet, American and United airlines say they remain confident in their MAX planes and will continue to fly them out of Miami International Airport.
U.S. airlines and aviation authorities are following the investigation into Ethiopian Airlines flight 302, which crashed Sunday as it traveled from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to Nairobi, Kenya, killing 157 people. The crash prompted some countries to suspend all Max 8 flights.
American Airlines is one of four carriers currently operating MAX 8 jets out of the airport, according to an MIA spokesperson. All 24 of American’s MAX 8s are run out of Miami, representing 90 flights a day on routes across the U.S. and Caribbean, according to American. As with all airlines, the individual flights using a MAX jet can vary. Among the American routes out of MIA that used the plane Monday, according to airport data:
- AA 1156: MIA to New York-LaGuardia
- AA 1362: MIA to Orlando
- AA 2807: MIA to Tampa
- AA 2422: MIA to Cancun, Mexico
- AA 935: MIA to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
- AA 1481: MIA to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
- AA 1293: MIA to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands
An American spokeswoman said the company maintains full confidence in its 737 MAX jets, and noted that the cause of Sunday’s crash remained unknown.
The three other carriers operating the MAX 8 out of Miami are WestJet, GOL Airlines, and Cayman Airways. Representatives of Cayman and Brazil-based GOL did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but CNN reported Monday that Cayman had grounded two new MAX 8s in the wake of Sunday’s crash. GOL sees at least 12 MAX 8 departures a week according to airport data. On Monday, two flights, G3 7733 to Fortaleza, Brazil and G3 7749 to Brasilia, used the jet.
A WestJet spokesperson said it had no plans to halt its MAX 8 flights, but that it was closely following the investigation of the Ethiopian Air crash Sunday. On Monday, WestJet flight WS 1139 from MIA to Toronto used the jet.
Boeing has been manufacturing 737 jets, which can carry more than 200 passengers, since the 1960s. The MAX 8, the latest version of the 737, debuted in 2017 on Indonesia’s Lion Air, and has been Boeing’s fastest-selling model to date. In October, a Lion Air flight failed over the Java Sea after departing Jakarta, Indonesia, killing all 189 aboard. On Monday, the Indonesian government announced it was suspending all MAX 8 flights in the country pending further investigation. The Chinese government made a similar announcement late Sunday, saying it had “zero tolerance for safety hazards.”
A spokesman at the Miami airport said he was unaware of any local incidents involving the MAX 8.
No MAX 8 jets operate out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, a spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, United Airlines and Panama-based Copa Airlines fly a variant of the MAX 8 with a longer fuselage, the MAX 9, out of MIA. Airport data show at least one United route a week uses the MAX 9; on Monday, it was flight UA 7101 from MIA to Panama City.
“We have made clear that the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is safe and that our pilots are properly trained to fly the MAX aircraft safely,” a United spokesperson said in a statement.
Copa did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Copa has at least four MAX 9 departures a week, according to MIA data. On Monday, Copa flight CM 431 from MIA to Panama City used the plane.
The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it is monitoring developments in the Ethiopian Flight 302 crash, and is in contact with the State Department and plan to join the National Transportation Safety Board in its assistance with Ethiopian civil aviation authorities to investigate the crash.
Boeing shares closed down more than 5 percent in Monday trading. The Chicago-based company said Monday it was cooperating with the investigation into the Ethiopian Airlines crash investigation.
