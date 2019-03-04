Business

After 25 years as partners, Soffer siblings of Turnberry, Fontainebleau part ways

By Rene Rodriguez

March 04, 2019 01:38 PM

Jeffrey Soffer and Jackie Soffer, the brother-and-sister team of the formidable Turnberry development firm, are going their separate ways.

Jeffrey Soffer is launching a new company, Fontainebleau Development LLC, that will focus on taking the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hospitality brand to international markets.

He will retain sole ownership of JW Turnberry, Turnberry Isle, Turnberry Ocean Club and The Big Easy Casino in Hallandale Beach (formerly known as Mardi Gras Casino.)

Jackie Soffer will remain chairman and CEO of Turnberry, the development firm launched by their father Don Soffer. She will continue her role as major partner of Aventura Mall and the Miami Beach Convention Center hotel.

Both Soffers will continue to share ownership of several properties, including JW Marriott Nashville, Hilton Downtown Nashville and Fontainebleau Aviation. They will also share ownership of the Solé Mia residential development in North Miami, which they are developing with Richard LeFrak and his family.

Soffer family holdings a host of other residential, and food and beverage destinations around South Florida and the U.S.

Solé Mia, a massive 184-acre development in North Miami, is opening its doors with two new rental apartment buildings and a seven-acre man-made lagoon. The project, located at 15055 Biscayne Blvd., has been under development since 2015.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

