In real estate, culture, the arts and more, Miami’s global identity hasn’t yet caught up to its reality

Much of the world has a perception of Miami that’s not up-to-date and the many improvements to Miami’s cultural, arts and real estate scene in the past decade are not yet part of the city’s global identity, says real estate broker John Reza Parsiani, who is a member of the Master Brokers Forum and vice president of business development with Cervera Real Estate. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com | File, June 1, 2018