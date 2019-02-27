Florida attorney general issues consumer alert about toll refunds for certain car renters

A consumer alert issued by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody encourages eligible Dollar and Thrifty rental car customers to apply for a refund of tolls and PlatePass fees charged during Florida rentals from 2011 through 2019.
Moody’s office reached an agreement with Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group in January after investigating consumer complaints about the way the companies added $15 per cashless toll surcharges, up to a $105 maximum. Consumers also felt duped about how necessary or costly the $10.49-per-day PlatePass service would be.
If you rented from Dollar or Thrifty in Florida you might be due a refund. Here's how.
Those eligible for a refund would be those who rented from Dollar or Thrifty from Jan. 1, 2011 through Jan. 7, 2019 and found a billing error, were misled or lied to, or didn’t know about the fees and charges. Claims are limited to the first rental on which the fees were charged and must be filed by July 7. Here’s an online claim form at the Attorney General’s site.
In Moody’s announcement of the agreement, she stated, “Companies owe it to their consumers to be upfront about all of their services and the prices and fees that accompany them. This case not only affected Floridians, but people visiting Florida from all over the country.”
