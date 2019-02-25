Business

Gas prices in South Florida make a double-digit bounce to a new 2019 high

By David J. Neal

February 25, 2019 10:08 AM

Miami Herald File

No matter the measure, South Floridians are paying more to sit in traffic than at any time this calendar year.

Average gas prices rocketed up 10 cents per gallon in Miami to $2.39 per gallon, according to AAA, and 11 cents per gallon around the state to $2.34 per gallon.

GasBuddy.com puts last week’s rise in Miami at 8 cents per gallon, but their daily survey of 1,690 stations also puts the average price per gallon of regular at $2.39.

But, maybe it’s a do-you-see-the-tank-as-half-full-or-half-empty situation.

Both AAA and GasBuddy say Miami prices have gone up over the last month (8 cents by AAA’s numbers, 6.7 cents by GasBuddy’s), but are significantly lower than a year ago (32 cents according to AAA, 20.6 cents according to GasBuddy).

“Gasoline prices saw their biggest weekly jump of 2019 with the national average now at its highest point since mid-December as oil prices continue to advance, while such jumps are in line with expectations, that doesn’t make them any easier to digest,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Unfortunately, we’re likely in store for a continued march higher into March and even April as seasonal trends kick into high gear, but there is some light at the end of the tunnel.”

