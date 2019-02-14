Business

Walt Disney World Golf operator committed $19,000 in minimum wage and OT violations

By David J. Neal

February 14, 2019 06:39 AM

In this 2010 file photo, LPGA golfer Paula Creamer drives Minnie Mouse to the putting green in a custom Mickey Mouse golf cart at Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course in Lake Buena Vista.
In this 2010 file photo, LPGA golfer Paula Creamer drives Minnie Mouse to the putting green in a custom Mickey Mouse golf cart at Disney's Magnolia Golf Course in Lake Buena Vista.
In this 2010 file photo, LPGA golfer Paula Creamer drives Minnie Mouse to the putting green in a custom Mickey Mouse golf cart at Disney's Magnolia Golf Course in Lake Buena Vista.

A company carrying the name of golf’s working class legend, Arnold Palmer Golf Management, paid $19,776 in back pay to 24 employees to satisfy breaking minimum wage, overtime and record-keeping rules.

These employees worked at Walt Disney World Golf in Orlando, one of the courses run by Arnold Palmer Golf Management.

The website brags, “Arnold Palmer Golf Management operates Walt Disney World Golf courses in the true spirit of Arnold Palmer – with pride, consideration and honor...”

The problems:

Lunch time was automatically deducted off timecards, but workers who pressed on through lunch weren’t paid for that time.

Also, automatic service charges and commissions paid regularly weren’t factored in when figuring out overtime pay.

And paying an employee as exempt from overtime laws begins to matter when the employees crossed the 40-hour threshold. No overtime was paid when it was earned.

David J. Neal

