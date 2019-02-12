Business

Constant Contact offers free business marketing consultation at Small Business Expo Feb. 13

By Taylor Dolven

February 12, 2019 05:39 PM

Email marketing software company Constant Contact is offering free business marketing consultations at the Small Business Expo Wednesday at the James L. Knight Center in downtown Miami.

The consultations are part of a new program the company calls Marketing Advisor. For $50 per month for Constant Contact members, people who sign up for the program will get a monthly call with a marketing expert, a customized business plan and access to webinars.

The Small Business Expo will take place at the Knight Center from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and is free to the public.

