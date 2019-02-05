She works hard for no money. That’s why this attorney will get Florida top honor

A Miami bankruptcy attorney will receive the Florida Bar’s highest pro bono work honor, the 2019 Tobias Simon Pro Bono Service Award, from Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady at Thursday’s pro bono service awards ceremony.
University of Miami School of Law graduate and Stearns Weaver partner Patricia Redmond has been honored at the Florida Supreme Court’s annual event before, receiving The Florida Bar President’s Pro Bono Service Award for the 11th Judicial Circuit in 2002. The Bar says Redmond has done 200 to 400 hours of pro bono work per year since becoming a Bar member in 1980.
Redmond and federal bankruptcy court judge Laurel Isicoff, whose pro bono work was honored in 2017 with The Bar’s Chief Justice’s Distinguished Federal Judicial Service Award, started the bankruptcy clinic at St. Thomas’ School of Law in 1999. Redmond is now the director of a similar program at her law school alma mater, the Eleanor R. and Judge A. Jay Cristol Bankruptcy Pro Bono Assistance Clinic She does that pro bono.
But, around South Florida and the United States, Redmond might be best remembered for saving weddings.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
When Delray Beach-based wedding store chain Alfred Angelo suddenly filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy in July 2017, the doors to its stores shut around the nation, leaving waves of brides separated from their dresses. Redmond fielded thousands of e-mails from desperate not-yet-wives and created as many bride-dress connections as she could. She even arranged a short-term loan so a $1.2 million shipment of dresses and accessories from China could be offloaded in California.
Comments