South Florida is now home to a tech company worth $11 billion

One of South Florida’s most prominent technology companies is being acquired — at a price one expert sets as a record.
Weston-based Ultimate Software, which specializes in human resources software, announced early Monday that an investor group led by San Francisco-based private equity firm Hellman and Friedman had purchased the company for $11 billion. Ultimate, currently traded on the NASDAQ exchange, will be taken private.
Jeff Richards, a managing partner at California-based venture capital firm GGV Capital, Tweeted that the announcement represents the largest acquisition of a pure enterprise software company, and the largest software-as-a-service transaction on record.
The purchase price of $331.50 per share represents a 32-percent premium over Ultimate’s average trading price over the past 30 days. Ultimate’s largest shareholders comprise large asset management groups like Fidelity and BlackRock.
CEO Scott Scherr and Ultimate’s existing senior management team will remain in place. Ultimate currently employs approximately 1,650 in Weston and more than 5,000 employees total. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment clarifying whether headcount would change.
“The transaction provides our stockholders with a substantial premium. Our decision was also made with the best interests of our 5,144 employees and our more than 5,600 customers at heart,” Scherr said in a statement.
Ultimate Software is the official jersey sponsor of the Miami Heat.
