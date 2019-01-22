Want to see the future of travel? Head to Overtown

Track hotel price reductions in real time. Instantly “travel back in time” at your destination through an augmented-reality headset. Book a croc-diving adventure.
Those are just some of the new options for travelers being advanced by startups at the upcoming Future of Travel Tech Summit.
Hosted by LAB Miami Ventures, the summit and its Expedia Group Startup Pitch Competition will showcase technology reshaping the way travelers book their trips and travel companies run their businesses. The program includes a startup pitch competition, keynote speeches by leading industry disruptors and panels exploring how travel companies are creating more personalized experiences for their customers. The event is open to the public.
“We are thrilled with the quality of startups from literally all over the world that applied to participate in the second annual Future of Travel Tech Summit, “ LAB Ventures CEO Tigre Wenrich said. “We knew folks would jump at the opportunity to meet with executives from companies like Expedia and JetBlue, but we did not expect the event to have such a global reach. We have some very innovative startups coming from as far away as Poland, Israel, and Western Europe.”
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The finalists will compete for prizes valued at $100,000. They also will “speed date” with investors and executives from top travel companies to explore potential investment opportunities.
The finalists:
Hotailors: Platform for ensuring bookings meet corporate travel policies, expense limits and third-party approvals (Warsaw)
TOMIS Tech: Program that aggregates and analyzes marketing and sales data to boost tour operators’ booking volumes (Missoula, Montana)
Destygo: Chat- and voice-assistant program for travel companies (Paris)
Pruvo: Software that tracks price reductions for existing hotel reservation (Haifa, Israel)
Timelooper: Virtual and augmented reality experiences that showcase a location’s history (New York City)
Adrenaline Hunter: Booking platform for “epic” adventures, like crocodile diving or snowkiting (Paris)
B2BOOK.NET: B2B platform for booking vacation rentals (Rome)
Smartvel: Interactive content platform for businesses serving air travelers and sightseers (Madrid)
Baarb, Inc.: Cutting-edge travel and booking search engine (Los Angeles)
Speakers at the summit include Bob Diener, co-founder of Hotels.com and Getaroom.com; Ilan Twig, founder of TripActions; and Utpal Kaul, global head of new product incubation at Carlson Wagonlit Travel.
The summit lands Feb. 12 at the Historic Lyric Theater in Overtown, and is open to the public. Individual tickets cost $250. Visit www.futureoftravel.miami for more information.
Comments