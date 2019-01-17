This company kept it simple in trying to cheat workers out of almost $50,000 in pay

Jacksonville-based Stone World Imports and Manufacturing played it straight and simple in avoiding paying workers overtime pay, according to the Department of Labor.
Stone World just didn’t pay. No bookkeeping schemes that resulted in other violations, as so often happens in wage violation cases. Department of Labor Wage and Hour investigators just found Stone World “paid only straight time rates to employees without regard to how many hours they worked.”
So the countertop installation company started in 2005 and currently run by president Nivaldo Ribeiro, had to pay 21 employees $49,269 in back wages or $2,346.14 per person.
