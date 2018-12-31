Florida’s minimum wage is increasing Jan. 1. But many workers say it’s not enough

Florida’s minimum wage will rise Jan. 1, 2019 from $8.25 to $8.46, in accordance with a 2004 ballot amendment indexing the wage to inflation increases.
The minimum wage for tipped workers will climb from $5.23 to $5.44 an hour.
It will mean Florida will no longer have the second-lowest minimum wage among states whose minimum wages exceed the federal $7.25 minimum.
Still, it represents just a 2.5 percent increase.
According to state senator Jose-Javier Rodriguez, the change will be insufficient to cover the rise in cost-of-living many Floridians will have experienced this year, especially South Florida residents. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show the average year-over-year increase in cost of living in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area well above 3 percent for most months of 2018.
Florida’s inflation adjustments are tied to the BLS’ consumer price index for the South region, which includes 16 different states and Washington, D.C.
“This is not a raise,” Rodriguez said at an event at the Service Employees International Union’s Miami headquarters in October that spotlighted the plight of Miami’s hourly workers. “It doesn’t look at the cost of health care, or changes in rents.”
According to left-leaning research group the Economic Policy Institute, a family of four living in Miami-Dade would have to earn about $85,000, equating to $40.87 an hour, to achieve “a modest yet adequate standard of living.”
Anne-Mercie Blot, 45, falls into the family-of-four category. A nursing assistant at Hampton Court Nursing and Rehabilitation near North Miami, Blot’s pay increased this year to $11.85 from $11.60. It is still barely enough to cover her family’s expenses.
“With two kids, $1,000 in rent, car, food ... it is not enough,” she said at the October event.
In 2017, the most recent year for which data are available, there were 123,000 Florida workers earning at or below the minimum wage (the minimum wage does not apply to some hourly workers, like farm workers).
James McKnight, a wheelchair attendant at Miami’s International Airport represented by a union, said he was part of a group of 400 workers who saw their pay decrease this year from $14 to $9.50 thanks to a loophole that exempts airline contractors from local minimum wage laws. McKnight works for Envoy Air, a contractor for American Airlines.
“These are poverty wages,” said McKnight, 58. “We deserve $15 an hour. It won’t make us rich, but it will ease the burden.”
Envoy says it offers competitive pay, along with monthly employee bonuses when we meet its operational goals. Its says its employees also participate in American Airlines profit sharing.
A plan to gather signatures to put a $15 minimum wage on Florida ballots in November fell flat. The status of Miami’s Fight for $15 movement chapter is not clear; its most recent spokesperson, now shows her living in New York.
