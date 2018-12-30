Here’s what’s up with groceries, garbage, mail and buses on New Year’s Eve and Jan. 1

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day don’t disrupt daily commercial and municipal operations the way Christmas Eve and Christmas Day do. But the annual calendar-year transition alters normal life just a bit.
Don’t expect banking or mail on Tuesday, but you’ll still be able to make a shopping run if necessary. And if you need to do so by getting on the bus, you can do that, too.
Supermarkets and Pharmacies
Publix — Stores will open as normal on Monday, New Year’s Eve, and close at 9 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed on New Year’s Day. Stores in Miami-Dade, Broward, Indian River, Martin, Monroe, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie counties will open at 7 a.m. New Year’s Day. Stores in other counties will open at their normal times. Many stores will close at 7 p.m.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Winn-Dixie — Open both days.
The Fresh Market — Stores will open at regular time and close at 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.
Whole Foods Market — Stores will be open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Check with your local store for hours.
Walgreens — Stores will be open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Check with your local store for hours. Some stores and pharmacies will be open 24 hours.
CVS — Stores will be open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Check with your local store for hours. Some stores and pharmacies will be open 24 hours.
Garbage
Miami-Dade, Miami and Coral Gables will have normal collection.
Mass Transit
Miami Dade — On New Year’s Eve, Metrobus, Metrorail and Metromover will operate on a normal weekday schedule. Metrorail and Metromover will run until 2 a.m., New Year’s Day. Interstate 95 Express lanes will go to afternoon peak at noon on New Year’s Eve. On New Year’s Day, Metrobus, Metrorail and Metromover will run on a Sunday schedule.
Broward County — A normal Monday schedule on New Year’s Eve and a Sunday/holiday schedule on New Year’s Day.
Post Office
U.S. Postal Service branches will be open and mail delivered as normal New Year’s Eve. Those branches will be closed New Year’s Day. Only Priority Mail Express mail will be delivered.
Banks
Bank branches will be open Monday, but some will close earlier than usual. New Year’s Day is a bank holiday.
Comments