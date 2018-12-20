Two new South Florida Aldi stores are opening — and you can win produce for a year

Fans of Germany-based Aldi grocery stores will be excited to hear that two new locations are opening in South Florida this week.
The new store at 13801 SW 120th St. in West Kendall opens Wednesday, and the new store at 700 Stirling Rd. in Dania Beach opens Thursday.
The discount grocery chain known for its exclusive brand products already has more than 20 stores in the Miami area.
Through Dec. 23, visitors to the new stores can enter to win a year’s supply of Aldi produce.
The new openings are part of Aldi’s $3.4 billion plan to expand to 2,500 stores across the U.S. by the end of 2022. Aldi has more than 1,800 stores in 35 states.
