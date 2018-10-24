Mercantil Bank changes its name to Amerant

Mercantil Bank, the fifth-largest in Florida, announced Wednesday it is changing its name to Amerant.
“We are fully focused on the needs of today’s customers and wanted our brand to be a powerful word that is easy to pronounce and remember, said Millar Wilson, CEO, in a statement. “Our new name reflects our heritage and experience, while strengthening our commitment to serving our markets and our valued domestic and international customers with an innovative and comprehensive range of financial services.”
The bank was founded in 1979 as Commercebank in North Miami Beach; it was later acquired by Venezuela-based Mercantil. Last year, Mercantil was spun off into a new holding company in a bid to expand its U.S. business, which serves Florida, Houston and New York. On Aug. 8, 2018, Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, Mercantil Bank’s holding company, went public. It trades on the NASDAQ exchange under the symbol MBNAA.
Comments