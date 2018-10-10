The accelerator pedals might not lift. So, 145,000 golf cars have been recalled

Yamaha recalled 145,000 golf cars, personal transportation and specialty vehicles because of an issue with accelerator pedals.
The exact problem, as detailed in the U.S. Consumer Product Commission recall notice: “The accelerator pedal return spring can break, posing a crash hazard.”
Though Yamaha knows of 417 incidents related to spring failure, the company says no injuries have been reported.
This recall covers gas and electric powered vehicles for the 2016 through 2018 model years. Yamaha’s contacting registered owners directly, but you can contact a Yamaha dealer to arrange a free repair. Anyone with questions can call 1-866-747-4027.
