Carnival Cruise Line’s biggest ship yet set for Cape Canaveral

Cape Canaveral is lining up as the home of the largest ship Carnival Cruise Lines has ever constructed.
The Miami-based company announced Tuesday it has come to an agreement with the Canaveral Port Authority paving way for a new terminal able to dock the currently unnamed 180,000-ton ship in Port Canaveral.
The terms of the agreement are expected to be included on the agenda for the Aug. 29 meeting of the Canaveral Port Authority Board of Commissioners and must still pass a vote.
“Easily accessible from all over the southeast with excellent facilities and friendly staff, Port Canaveral is one of our most popular and fastest-growing home ports,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, in a statement.
Construction on the ship is slated to begin in November, with Port Canaveral itineraries to come in 2019. The ship will be one of two new Carnival ships powered by liquified natural gas, considered to be the cleanest-burning fossil fuel, as part of Carnival’s “green design” cruising platform.
Carnival has three year-round ships based in Port Canaveral and carries upwards of 650,000 passengers a year. In October, Carnival Cruise Line will also reposition Carnival Breeze to home port at Port Canaveral.
