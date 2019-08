News Virginia Roberts Giuffre talks about madam Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, and plans for a baby August 10, 2019 06:29 PM

Virginia Roberts Giuffre details a plan she said that Ghislaine Maxwell had to have her have a baby for Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. The conversation took place after a day of snorkeling near Epstein's private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.