ARod and other stars use this $4000 workout plan to get ripped. Try it in Miami for free

ARod after a 54D session

Rise and shine. And burn lots and lots of calories.

On Saturday morning, normal humans will have the chance to experience celebrity fave workout 54D.

The fitness phenomenon beloved by such workout fiends as Adriana Lima, Juanes and Alex Rodriguez (the ex baller even did it on his yacht while trying to get over JLo this summer) heads to Design District’s Jungle Plaza starting at 7:30 a.m. sharp.

This is probably your only shot to try this $4,000 nine-week “human transformation” program, for free.

What's Up Weekly A weekly look at what's cool in Miami's dining scene, nightlife and the latest events. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Get ready to bring your A-game to train with founders, former soccer pros Rodrigo Garduño and Rodrigo de Ovando, who will both be on site, ready to see you sweat.

So what is 54D? A “results-based,” nine-week training program combining high-intensity group training, custom nutrition and recovery therapy.

Sorry, this session is only an hour an a half, but you can get the drift of the world’s been talking about since the lockdown. The high intensity interval workouts are modeled after what various athletes do to train for such sports as soccer, volleyball and running.

The system “guarantees” results to anyone who is willing to fully commit for the duration of the program.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

If you like how you feel and look after this class, 54D has a studio in Coral Gables and is gearing up a gym in the Design District location this fall.

“We have built an amazing community in South Florida and are looking forward to continuing to grow our local 54D family,” said Garduño.

54D Outdoor Workout

When: 7:30 a.m.- 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 2

Where: Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE 1st Ave., Miami

RSVP: EventBrite.

More info: www.54D.com