Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Things To Do

ARod and other stars use this $4000 workout plan to get ripped. Try it in Miami for free

ARod after a 54D session
ARod after a 54D session 54D

Rise and shine. And burn lots and lots of calories.

On Saturday morning, normal humans will have the chance to experience celebrity fave workout 54D.

The fitness phenomenon beloved by such workout fiends as Adriana Lima, Juanes and Alex Rodriguez (the ex baller even did it on his yacht while trying to get over JLo this summer) heads to Design District’s Jungle Plaza starting at 7:30 a.m. sharp.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod)

This is probably your only shot to try this $4,000 nine-week “human transformation” program, for free.

What's Up Weekly

A weekly look at what's cool in Miami's dining scene, nightlife and the latest events.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Get ready to bring your A-game to train with founders, former soccer pros Rodrigo Garduño and Rodrigo de Ovando, who will both be on site, ready to see you sweat.

So what is 54D? A “results-based,” nine-week training program combining high-intensity group training, custom nutrition and recovery therapy.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rodrigo Garduño (@ro54d)

Sorry, this session is only an hour an a half, but you can get the drift of the world’s been talking about since the lockdown. The high intensity interval workouts are modeled after what various athletes do to train for such sports as soccer, volleyball and running.

The system “guarantees” results to anyone who is willing to fully commit for the duration of the program.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

If you like how you feel and look after this class, 54D has a studio in Coral Gables and is gearing up a gym in the Design District location this fall.

“We have built an amazing community in South Florida and are looking forward to continuing to grow our local 54D family,” said Garduño.

54D Outdoor Workout

When: 7:30 a.m.- 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 2

Where: Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE 1st Ave., Miami

RSVP: EventBrite.

More info: www.54D.com

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service