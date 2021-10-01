Huge tiki huts and more barbecue: Changes come to giant Yellow Green Farmers Market

Happytizer is one of the new bars at Yellow Green Farmers Market, which is becoming slightly more of an entertainment destination with new vendors, later hours and a desire to support local entrepreneurs.

Some weekends, you wake up and realize that the day calls for something special. Crepes on a stick. Alligator jerky. Sea moss snow cones.

When this happens, your destination is obvious. You get in your car, and you drive to Yellow Green Farmers Market in Hollywood.

But don’t think the giant indoor-outdoor market, which reopened earlier this year after closing in 2020 due to COVID, is only about selling the weird stuff. There are more conventional items for sale, too: tacos, orchids, olives, giant plates of pork, trays of colorful Ethiopian food, Caribbean tea, vegan desserts, ceviche, samosas, pizza, fresh pasta, CBD oils, honey, clothes, jewelry, dog treats and more. There are nine different vendors selling empanadas, plus one selling Bolivian salteñas. You can also drink a local craft brew at a bar or take a selfie in a T shirt that says “Like a Good Neighbor, Drunk Sluts Are There.” Please note that the latter will cost you $1.

You can still find fresh produce at the market, which first opened in 2010. But as it edges toward its busiest time of year, Yellow Green Farmers Market has made a few significant changes, shifting slightly away from its roots and becoming “more of a food and entertainment venue” as it leans into its role as an entrepreneurial incubator, said general manager Mark Menagh.

Operating as a vendor has led some businesses to open locations outside the market, including Kay Rico Coffee, Bang Shack and Krakatoa Indonesian Restaurant. Menagh estimates about 60 businesses have ventured out on their own, and he hopes to help more find their way.

“It’s hard to be an entrepreneur,” Menagh said. “It’s hard to be a chef. It’s hard to work in an outdoor booth. We want to be an entrepreneurial proving ground.”

The pet-and-kid-friendly market will continue to add new vendors as the season rolls on; at around 350 booths, it’s currently at about 70 percent of the size it will end up. In response to requests from customers and vendors, the hours have changed; the market now stays open until 7 p.m. (it used to close at 4 p.m.)

Another useful addition to the property are four massive tiki huts, which offer customers a shaded and/or dry place to sit and eat or drink. In South Florida, that “dry” part is crucial. Used to be you ran for cover when it rained; now you can order food and wait out the downpour while you feast and decide if you want to take home some of the terrific to-go eggplant parm from the shockingly authentic Cucina Giudaica Romana.

One of the open-air huts even has big-screen TVs for the non-shoppers, so they can hang out with an adult beverage and suffer through whichever Miami sporting event is happening. There’s also live music all day both days.

The redesigned outdoor space makes more room for barbecue vendors and their meat smokers and flames (they have to work outside due to ventilation issues). Barbecue is one of the most popular items at the market, to which new vendors Kirk and Gabriella McKoy of All Spice Jerk Grill can attest.

“Last week we sold out by 3 on Saturday,” said Gabriella, who makes the stand’s fresh, light salad dressing while her dad makes the incredible sweet yet slightly spicy sauce. They have been at the market for two weekends.

Parking has long been an issue at the market and likely will continue to be one as the holidays approach and the tourists flock to Yellow Green. There are two general lots with paid parking and one VIP zone, but your best course of action may be to hit the market now, before the place gets packed in January.

Just keep one important fact in mind: You can get just about anything here — except French fries. The venting requirements present a problem, and the market doesn’t want grease-laden vapor hanging in the air. But don’t worry. If you’re not full when you go home, you’re doing it wrong.

“Nobody leaves this market hungry,” Menagh said.

Yellow Green Farmers Market

Where: 3080 Sheridan St., Hollywood

Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Parking: First 30 minutes free at north lot; after that an all-day flat rate of $10; first 30 minutes free in south lot, then $10 every three hours; $30 all day flat fee at VIP lot on the market’s south side

More info: 954-513-3990 or www.ygfarmersmarket.com

