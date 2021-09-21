Miami Herald Logo
The Fontainebleau will be ’90s central with this throwback concert by the pool

Everybody who craves the ‘90s, get in the pool, because there’s a cause for celebration on Saturday night.

A few stars of two of that era’s hottest boy bands, The Backstreet Boys and NSYNC, are teaming up for your throwback pleasure on Sept. 25.

NSYNCers Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone will join Backstreet Boy AJ McLean at 9 p.m. on the outdoor LIV poolside stage at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel. We hear the guys will be singing each other’s songs for a complete millennial memory lane mashup.

Even though the weather is guaranteed to be warm, we don’t see anyone from 98 Degrees on the invite (ouch, couldn’t resist).

On the evening’s playlist? Think such nostalgic classics as “‘This I Promise You,” “Bye Bye Bye” and “Tearin’ Up My Heart.”

Don’t forget your scrunchies and acid washed jeans.

THROWBACK POOL PARTY

Where: Fontainebleau Miami Beach ’90s Pool Party, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

When: Sept. 25; doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets: Start at $99; www.fontainebleau.com/90sparty

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
