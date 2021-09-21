Killing us softly again, 25 years later: The Fugees’ world reunion tour hits Miami

The Fugees

Ready to feel really, really old?

Nineties rap icons the Fugees are back in the game.

The New Jersey formed group, comprised of Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, haven’t played a show together in 15 years.

Their global reunion, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their sophomore album “The Score,” featuring the breakout hit “Killing Me Softly,” kicks off in NYC Wednesday.

The tour includes Miami’s FTX Arena on Nov. 21.

If you’re surprised about these three getting back together, you’re not alone. Hill, who went on to have a highly successful solo career after the band broke up in 1997, was, too.

“The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention,” the singer said. “I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

Jean, who also became an icon, is in sync with his longtime friend and collaborator.

“As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music; we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the unheard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful, once again, that God has brought us together.”

Pras went on to make the 1998 chart topper, “Ghetto Superstar,” which was heard in the Eddie Murphy movie “Bulworth.”

The last time the trio all played together was in 2004 at Dave Chappelle’s Block Party. Their last single: 2005’s “Take It Easy.”

It’s unclear if the old pals will play only Fugees (short for Refugees) tracks or mix things up with some of the music stars’ solo stuff. We’re personally hoping for a bit of both.

Fugees Reunion Tour

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com.



Face masks are required as is printed proof of a negative COVID test within 24 hours of entering the FTX venue or vaccination card. More info about the tour: globalcitizen.org.