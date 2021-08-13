Miami wants beer so badly it’s celebrating Octoberfest this September in Wynwood

Wynwood Octoberfest 2021 is scheduled for September.

Octoberfest doesn’t have to happen in October to be legit. It just has to involve beer.

And so it will. Wynwood’s Octoberfest is back in September for the 11th year, transforming Wynwood Marketplace in Miami into a little slice of Munich. A humid, sweltering Munich — you seriously are going to want to skip the lederhosen — but Munich nonetheless.

The annual event, presented by Samuel Adams, features live music and DJ sets, an artisan market and all sorts of seasonal brews. There will be competitions, all of which will involve beer or holding up a beer stein longer than anybody else. Bratwurst will also make an appearance.

You can even bring your dog, so plan to share your bratwurst.

The four-day event is free, though you’ll need to pay for your food and beverages.

Wynwood’s Octoberfest

Where: Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami

When: Sept 9-12

Hours: 4 p.m.-3 a.m. Sept. 9-10; noon-3 a.m. Sept. 11-12

Tickets: Free, but party packs including a stein mug, beer tickets and Sam Adams merchandise, are available for $16 on eventbrite

More information: www.wynwoodoctoberfest.com