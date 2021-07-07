This waterfront spot for smoked fish dip and kayaking has reopened in North Miami Beach

The Blue Marlin Fish House is back in business at Oleta River State Park.

The historic restaurant and kayak-and-paddleboard rental spot at Oleta River State Park in North Miami Beach, closed during the COVID-19 pandemic last year but has reopened food service and its launch area.

“We’ve been working hard to reopen Blue Marlin Fish House, and it’s coming back better than ever with a new menu and a variety of outdoor recreation rentals,” said executive chef Jimmy Rodriguez in a press release. “We are confident that the restaurant will become the iconic Miami staple it once was.”

The Blue Marlin Fish House opened in 1938 as the Blue Marlin Smoke House, smoking fish and acting as a trading post for local fishermen. Now, it’s the spot to get some world-class smoked fish dip as well as a menu full of other favorites, such as conch fritters, mahi fingers, chicken wings, mahi and pulled pork sandwiches, spicy chicken sandwiches and a classic cheeseburger (there’s a garden burger, too).

There are also a handful of breakfast options available before 11 a.m., like an egg, cheese and bacon sandwich or a breakfast burrito, plus a kids’ menu.

The restaurant has also introduced weekly specials, including Taco Tuesdays ($3 off all tacos) and Almost the Weekend Burgers on Thursdays ($3 off all burgers). Frozen drinks are $5 all day Friday; sangria is $5 all day Saturday and mimosas are $5 until 2 p.m. on Sundays.

On Mondays, paddleboard and kayak rentals are 50 percent off (excluding holidays).

Blue Marlin Fish House

Where: 2500 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday