‘Why not Miami, Mr. 305?’ Pitbull just announced a huge tour. One city is off the list

Pitbull actuará en ka gala de Miss Universo.
Pitbull actuará en ka gala de Miss Universo. Cortesía Univision

For someone who’s nickname is Mr. 305, Pitbull certainly isn’t giving his city much love lately.

On Wednesday, the local superstar posted news that he was launching his I Feel Good tour with Iggy Azalea. It’s his first since the pandemic hit last year.

“I don’t know about you, but I feel good!” read his Tweet. “Yours truly is back on the road again with special guest @iggyazalea and the @themostbadones [the star’s six woman dance troupe]. Excited to reunite with all my fans.”

The “Tonight” singer, 40, ended the post with his signature catchphrase, “Dale.”

Lifestyle page Only in Dade was one of the first to call out the rapper born Armando Christian Pérez in the Magic City.

“Why not Miami, Mr. 305?” said a caption, with a screenshot of his concert dates.

The multicity North American tour makes a staggering 32 stops, kicking off Aug. 20 in Clarkston, Michigan. At least it wraps in Florida, on Oct. 13 at Tampa’s MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.

A few fans defended Pit in the comments section by referring to the mega entertainer’s other nickname, “Mr. Worldwide.”

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
