What is ‘gastro gaming’? Find out at this new Miami Beach restaurant and bar

Oche’s proprietary technology makes it easy for novices to learn darts.

Oche wants to help you fall in love with darts.

Yes. Darts.

The international “gastro gaming” concept, with locations in Oslo, Amsterdam, Brisbane and Gothenburg, Sweden, is opening its first venue in the U.S. right here in Miami Beach. Pronounced like “hockey” without the h, Oche plans to open in July in the South of Fifth neighborhood, with what it calls elevated cuisine, cold beer, craft cocktails and darts.

“South Beach’s energetic atmosphere is the perfect destination for the first U.S. location of our unique concept,” said Oche CEO Troy Warfield in a press release.

But understand: These are not old timey darts you’ll be throwing. These are state-of-the-art darts Tech darts. Oche has its own proprietary technology and 13 booths where you can perfect (or learn) the game while sipping cocktails from beverage director David Ortiz. You can sample his creations while you learn, like the Mango Tip (tequila, mango liqueur, lime, agave and tajin) or the Tamarind Sling (vodka, tamarind, chocolate bitters and agave).

You can eat, too, and you are not stuck snacking on basic bar food. Curated by executive chef Niels van Halen, formerly of the Michelin-star restaurant De Hoefslag in the Netherlands, the menu includes such dishes as sweet chili prawns mofongo and wagyu burgers.

Oche will also have private and semi-private game rooms for parties or corporate gatherings.

At the new Oche, it’s not just about eating and drinking — it’s also about darts.

Oche

Where: 200 South Pointe Dr., Miami Beach

Opening: July 2021

Hours: 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Flatbreads and some of the other menu offerings at Oche. Jarran Flokkmann