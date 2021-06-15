Miami Herald Logo
A rap concert and a fight card: Check out this massive event at loanDepot park

Snoop Dogg (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Mover over Logan Paul. It’s Triller time.

On Saturday night, stars are coming out in full force for what is being billed as “Miami’s first full open seating event post-COVID” at the newly renamed loanDepot park (formerly Marlins Stadium).

The Triller Fight Club Event, hosted by Mario Lopez and Snoop Dogg, will feature a blockbuster concert with such music stars as Meek Mill, Gente De Zona and Farruko, and of course a performance by the Dogg himself.

The show, kicking off at 6 p.m., is the precursor to the main event, a 12-round match headlined by NYC’s Teofimo Lopez, defending his lightweight world title against “Ferocious” George Kambosos Jr., of Australia.

Organizers say even non-boxing fans can enjoy the evening. Snoop’s inviting all of the Magic City to come on out.

“To have such a talent as reggaeton star Farruko joining this incredible line-up of music and fights, well, there is nothing left to say,” said the rap icon in a release. “You all better be in Miami on June 19, or you will be missing out on the most exciting cultural moment of the year.”

Triller Fight Club Event

When: 6 p.m., Saturday

Where: loanDepot Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami

Prices: From $50 for traditional seats to $3,000 for VIP ringside; www.TrillerFightClub.com.

