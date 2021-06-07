This huge Caribbean music festival was canceled in 2020. Now it’s coming back to Miami

Fans sing along at Best of the Best in 2017. The concert returns to Bayfront Park in MIami this fall. MIAMI HERALD STAFF

Like just about every concert, last year’s Best of the Best show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But now one of North America’s largest Caribbean music festivals is making a comeback at Bayfront Park in Miami in the fall.

The 15th annual Best of the Best has been moved to Oct. 10, kicking off the Columbus Day weekend, with such performers as Grammy-winning reggae star Koffee, Spice, Tanya Stephens, Lady G, Alison Hinds, Ding Dong and Tarrus Riley.

Why is the show such a vital Miami event? “It is a celebration of Caribbean heritage,” says Retha Boone-Fye, program officer and director of Miami-Dade County’s Black Affairs Advisory Board, in a press release.

Tickets for the 2020 Best of the Best can be used for this year’s show; new tickets are also on sale now.

Best of the Best

Where: Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

When: Oct. 10, 2021; gates open at 2 p.m.

Tickets: $65 general admission; $175 VIP; $499 VVIP; prices good through July 15; kids under 13 free with adult www.bestofthebestconcert.com