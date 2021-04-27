You can check out a sweet Rolls Royce that Drake helped design at this Miami museum

Drake released a new album entitled “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” on Friday. A track entitled “From Florida With Love” appears to be inspired by Miami-Dade . AP

Hey, car fans who are also LOD (lovers of Drake), do we have an exhibit for you.

The “Hotline Bling” rapper has teamed up with Chrome Hearts jewelry to do over a spanking new Rolls Royce and you can see his handiwork right here in Miami.

Drake’s pimped out Rolls Royce Cullinan will be wheeled into the Institute of Contemporary Art’s sculpture garden, starting Saturday through May 15.

A longtime fan of the Los Angeles accessories company owned by rock star designer Richard Stark, Drake went a step further by putting artistic touches and finishings on the British luxury SUV.

Just how sweet are these wheels?

“Cullinan is incomparable and redefines the parameters of super-luxury travel, translating Rolls-Royce’s ethos of ‘effortlessness’ into physical capability, anywhere in the world,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “It will simply take the world in its stride.”

Each piece on Drake’s customized car, from from quilted upholstery and A/C knob to rims and hood ornament, is handcrafted from raw materials for this one-of-a-kind project.

“No component was left untouched,” said a release. “In every respect, a true artisan project fit for a museum exhibition.”

Tickets are free to the public by reservation thru the museum’s website.

CHROME HEARTS CAR EXHIBIT

Where: Institute of Contemporary Art, 61 NE 41st Street, Miami. 305-901-5272.

When: Wednesday-Sunday through May 15

Reserve: Free tickets at icamiami.org.