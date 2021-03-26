Want to show off under blue Miami skies? Check out this waterfront Selfie Skyline

A rainbow arch is one of the selfie stations at Selfie Skyline in downtown Miami.

On the right day, taking a bad photo of the Miami skyline is tough.

And at this new pop-up selfie spot, it’s going to be even harder.

The ICM Selfie Skyline, an interactive art and culinary pop-up, is coming to the InterContinental Miami’s outdoor Bayfront Terrace, and it’s open to guests and locals alike on Easter weekend. The event production firm Deco Productions created the spots, which range from angel wings to a rainbow-colored arch.

For your picture-taking pleasure, there will also be a magazine cover photo booth plus the requisite oversized Adirondack chair, plus rainbow ribbon rain and a tropical jungle scene.

And if you get hungry from all this selfie-ing, you can grab something to eat at Toro Toro, the Pan Latin steakhouse at the hotel or at the il Maestro Pizzaiolo Pop-Up (which also pops up from 4-8 p.m. on March 28). The pizza popup will feature such favorites as margherita pizza and bianca tartufata with black truffle oil plus calzone al pistachio (filled with warm pistachio cream) and calzone di ferrero croccante (filled with Ferrero Rocher chocolate cream).

And don’t forget to use the hashtag #ICMSelfieSkyline.

Look angelic with these wings at the Selfie Skyline.

Selfie Skyline

Where: InterContinental Miami, 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami

When: Noon-6 p.m. April 2 and 3; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. April 4

Tickets: $25; free for children 6 and under; at eventbrite; free for hotel guests

More information: www.icmiamihotel.com/art-pop-up

This rendering shows what the Rainbow Ribbon Rain selfie station will look like at Selfie Skyline.