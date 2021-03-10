Feed your blooming mania at Fairchild Tropical Garden’s giant orchid event

You can buy and learn about orchids at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden starting March 12.

Just ask any fanatic (and there are many in Miami): Orchids make everything better.

Good thing Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is about to embark on 10 days devoted to orchids, from teaching you more about them to selling you new blooms to beautify your yard and home.

Fairchild’s “Orchids in Bloom” event starts March 12 and runs for 10 days, with more than 10,000 orchids to see (and plenty to buy and bring home, too). Thousands of orchids have been planted on trees and palms throughout the Tropical Orchid Rainforest, award-winning hybrids and popular varieties alike.

The garden is also hosting special lectures and workshops for ambitious gardeners who want to learn more about nurturing the plants. There are also a few special evening events (the garden usually closes at 4 p.m.):

7:30-9:30 p.m. March 12: Classic jazz with Brian Tate Quartet

5-7:30 p.m. March 17: Garden stays open for “Wanderful Evenings” with live music and refreshments at Glasshouse Cafe

5-7:30 p.m. March 18: “Dog Bazaar: Spring Edition.” Bring your dog for the garden’s first dog walk in the park of 2021

You can find a full list of “Orchids in Bloom” events here. Remember masks are still required at the garden, even when you’re outdoors.

“Orchids in Bloom”

Where: Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 12-21 except where noted above

Tickets: $24.95 adults; $11.95 kids 6 and up; free for members; masks required