Immerse yourself in 3D art masterpieces at this new interactive installation in Miami

These days, if you’re going to experience the works of the great Impressionist masters, you want to be right in the middle of things. Swimming in Monet’s water lilies. Spinning around with Degas’ dancers. Pouring a glass of wine with Renoir’s ladies and gentlemen who lunch.

Now you can, thanks to “Lasting Impressions,” an immersive experience with 3D technology, music and video coming to the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami. Why gaze blankly at “Water Lilies” when you can practically dive right into the pond?

The Arsht Center has teamed with Princeton Entertainment Group for the world debut of this experiential installation, which puts viewers into more than 100 of the world’s masterpieces by such artists as Monet, Degas, Van Gogh, Renoir, Cézanne and Seurat using projections, lighting and 3D/LED technology. The soundtrack features music from such composers as Debussy and Ravel as well as French works by Piaf, Aznavour and Mouskouri.

The entire experience takes place on the stage at the Ziff Opera House (the big theater that hosts the Broadway series). Guests will use headsets to hear the music and there will be free and portable museum seating for anyone who wants to sit.

Performances are an hour long, with timed-entry tickets for social distancing purposes.

Where: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

When: May 19-June 16

Tickets: $42 standard; $85 VIP. Purchase by March 10 for $10 early bird discount; arshtcenter.org or 305-949-6722