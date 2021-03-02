COVID closed this Wynwood gathering spot. Now it’s reopening and all about the outdoors

The new Wynwood Marketplace includes the deck, a 100-seat outdoor bar.

Wynwood Marketplace is back.

After closing during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Miami entertainment venue reopens this week with new food vendors, new cocktails and a new alfresco vibe, thanks to a renovation from Swarm event agency.

The 55,000-square-foot outdoor spot is now home to the deck, a bar with more than 100 socially distanced outdoor tables and lounge seating. You can sit on the patio and enjoy DJs and live music or watch the world go by on Northwest Second Avenue. Reservations are required via Resy.

Twelve arts and craft venues will be part of the new Marketplace, too. You can shop for souvenirs along the wall of a double-stacked shipping container under a mural that will be changed every month. Even better, there’s a new selfie spot no one will be able to resist: A sign that reads “I [heart] Wynwood.” Expect to see a lot of this in your feed the next few weeks.

Prepare to see everybody you know by this selfie sign in the next few weeks.

The marketplace will host three food trucks: Doggie’s Arepa Bar, Shukran, which serves Mediterranean fare, and Signature 7, which serves tacos, chicken wings and burgers

You can still grab a bucket of Stellas or Bud Lights or Blue Moons, but you can also upgrade your drink order. The new cocktail menu emphasizes local flavors, according to beverage director Ashley Ermus. Take, for example, the Hibiscus-Lemon Fizz, with gin, hibiscus simple syrup, fresh lemon, mint and club soda. And if you can resist the new spicy guava margarita, you’re a stronger person than we are.

“It’s been a long journey with the reopening of the Wynwood Marketplace,” says Javi Zayas, Swarm CEO. “We wanted to be extra cautious given the current climate and make sure to redevelop the venue to best suit open-air and outdoor environment the community demands.”

Wynwood Marketplace reopens this week in Miami.

Wynwood Marketplace

Address: 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami

Reopens: 4 p.m. March 4

Hours: 4 p.m.-midnight Thursday-Friday; noon-midnight Saturday-Sunday