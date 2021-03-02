Skip the planetarium: You can watch this drive-in laser light show from your car

A drive-in laser light show is coming this weekend with pop and classic rock, including a tribute to Van Halen.

Laser light shows: They’re not just for the planetariums anymore.

This weekend, you can see one at the wide open spaces of Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach — and you can see it from the safety of your car.

The outdoor entertainment destination is hosting a socially distanced Drive-In Laser Light show March 4-7. It’s a family-friendly affair with laser lights and graphic effects set to pop and classic rock, including a tribute to Van Halen (the band’s guitarist Eddie Van Halen died last October).

There are two 40-minute shows each night, one at 7 p.m. and one at 9 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. for the early show and 8 p.m. for the later one; Gulfstream recommends arriving an hour before showtime. Also: bring your best snacks for maximum enjoyment (bathrooms will be open).

If you leave the car to wander around the shops, you’ll need to wear a mask.

The Drive-In laser light show is 40 minutes long, twice a night March 4-7.

Drive-In Laser Light Show

Where: Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach

When: 7 and 9 p.m. March 4-7

Tickets: $29 per car; $55 for VIP; $99 for VIP Exclusive front row. www.freshtix.com/events/laser-hallandale