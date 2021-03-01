You can walk through a Van Gogh painting at this exhibit. Now it’s coming to Miami

Walk through “The Starry Night” and other Van Gogh paintings at this immersive exhibit coming to Miami next month.

If you have ever daydreamed about wandering through a field of Vincent Van Gogh’s sunflowers or strolling under his starry night, now’s your chance.

The popular international “Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience” is coming to Miami’s Ice Palace Studios in April, bringing with it a 360 degree, three-dimensional world of more than 300 of the Dutch artist’s works.

Created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s Normal Studio, the 20,000-square-foot digital exhibit made its American debut last November at The Dali Museum in St. Petersburg.

In Miami, you can see for yourself what made the experience such a hit. You’ll recognize Van Gogh classics like “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers” and “Café Terrace at Night” as two-story projections flow across multiple surfaces with dancing colors and shapes and you hear the words of Van Gogh set to a symphonic score. It’s like being in a painting with a soundtrack, only less flat.

The exhibit will enforce COVID-19 safety rules, including timed ticket sales to cut down on congestion and separate entrance and exits. Masks will be required inside the exhibit, and there will be hand sanitizer stations throughout the venue.

“Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience”

Where: Ice Palace Studios Miami, 1400 N Miami Ave., Miami

When: April 15

Tickets: $46.99-$93.99 adults; $28.99 kids. vangoghmiami.com