Grab a blanket and your best snacks: Wallcast concerts are coming back to Miami Beach

You can bring a blanket or chairs and snacks to the Wallcasts at New World Center. World Red Eye

Just when you thought you’d scream if you didn’t find something new to do outside your home, the free Wallcasts are returning to Miami Beach.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the New World Center, New World Symphony will start showing concerts recorded over the past 10 years at Soundscape Park starting on Friday, Feb. 19.

It’s not live music, exactly, and you’ll need to wear a mask and remain socially distant from other concertgoers. But it’s a night out under beautiful Miami Beach skies, and that is more than enough.

“While our celebration is muted by the pandemic, there could be no better time to bring Wallcasts back to the community,” says New World Symphony president and CEO Howard Herring. “We are thrilled to once again invite South Florida to the New World Center and our Wallcasts.”

The series opens with a concert from October 2011 with Michael Tilson Thomas as conductor and Javier Perianes on piano. The program includes:

Smetana: “Overture to The Bartered Bride”

Schumann: “Piano Concerto”

Lee: “Sukkot Through Orion’s Nebula”





Janáček : “Sinfonietta”





As always, the events are first come, first served. Seating starts at 6 p.m. More Wallcasts will be scheduled this spring.

Wallcast

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 19

Where: SoundScape Park at the New World Center, 400 17th St., Miami Beach

Cost: Free

Rules: Masks are required except when you’re actively eating or drinking. Chairs and blankets allowed; tables and other large set-ups prohibited. Restrooms available in southeast corner of the park.

For more information on upcoming Wallcasts: nws.edu/events-tickets/wallcast-concerts-and-park-events/