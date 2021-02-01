What will live performances in Miami look like in the age of COVID? Here’s an idea

A rendering shows how Miami Outdoor Live will be set up.

Remember going to a concert?

We don’t either. But we’re pretty sure we used to do it, and we wonder how we’re going to do it again.

Miami Outdoor Live from the event agency Swarm has an idea — and you can check it out this month.

Social distancing is key at the new venue perched on the edge of Tamiami Park. Tickets must be reserved online ahead of time. There might be a few tickets available the day of each show, but there’s no guarantee there will be — you’ll have to take your chances. Seats are sold by the “pod,” for groups of up to six.

Ticket-holders can even pre-order bottle service for delivery when they arrive. You can wait and order service once you’re there, too, if you can’t quite commit, but pre-ordering a beverage package saves you 20 percent. There will also be food for sale from local food trucks and vendors.

Masks are required, and there will be temperature checks, so don’t show up sick.

“Miami Outdoor live was created with the struggling live-event industry in mind,” said Javi Zayas, president and CEO of Swarm. “Miami Outdoor Live will bring entertainment back to our city, all while getting folks back to work. We are thrilled to have the support of Miami-Dade County as we work hard to rebuild our industry.”

The first show on Feb. 13 will feature Latin pop and reggaeton stars Mau y Ricky. On Feb. 26, Classic Albums Live performs Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon.” Upcoming musical acts will include other genres, like country, urban, EDM and jazz. Outdoor Live also plans to host comedy shows.

Miami Outdoor Live

Where: 11201 SW 24th St., Miami

Tickets and schedule: miamioutdoorlive.com/calendar

