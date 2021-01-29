‘The future of fitness’: Coconut Grove is getting a fancy new gym with an IV lounge

As you stave off further quarantine pounds, a new gym is taking shape in Coconut Grove.

Anatomy, with locations in Miami Beach and Midtown, is on track for a spring 2021 opening.

The 15,000 square foot bayfront facility is located at 3363 Pan American Drive, in historic Dinner Key.

After months of weathering the COVID pandemic, co-owner Chris Paciello thinks people are ready to get back into the fit life.

“During a time that has been difficult for many, we feel now more than ever, our members can benefit greatly from being a part of something with a positive health and wellness focus,” said the nightlife entrepreneur.

Just as with the other locations, this snazzy spot will feature state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment and expanded group classes with CDC recommended social distancing, including yoga, barre and Pilates. There will also be a variety of outdoor options. Reservations, which can be made online up to 24 hours in advance, are a must to keep capacity limited.

For an extra boost to your health, a Vitamin IV Lounge by VitaSquad will also have a presence on-site, offering B12 shots.

Masks will be required for admittance as well as all during all activities.

Info: Anatomy Coconut Grove, 3363 Pan American Drive; 786-300-7415, www.AnatomyFitness.com.