Miami Herald Logo
miami-com Logo

Things To Do

‘The future of fitness’: Coconut Grove is getting a fancy new gym with an IV lounge

Anatomy

As you stave off further quarantine pounds, a new gym is taking shape in Coconut Grove.

Anatomy, with locations in Miami Beach and Midtown, is on track for a spring 2021 opening.

The 15,000 square foot bayfront facility is located at 3363 Pan American Drive, in historic Dinner Key.

After months of weathering the COVID pandemic, co-owner Chris Paciello thinks people are ready to get back into the fit life.

“During a time that has been difficult for many, we feel now more than ever, our members can benefit greatly from being a part of something with a positive health and wellness focus,” said the nightlife entrepreneur.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anatomy (@anatomy)

Just as with the other locations, this snazzy spot will feature state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment and expanded group classes with CDC recommended social distancing, including yoga, barre and Pilates. There will also be a variety of outdoor options. Reservations, which can be made online up to 24 hours in advance, are a must to keep capacity limited.

For an extra boost to your health, a Vitamin IV Lounge by VitaSquad will also have a presence on-site, offering B12 shots.

Masks will be required for admittance as well as all during all activities.

Info: Anatomy Coconut Grove, 3363 Pan American Drive; 786-300-7415, www.AnatomyFitness.com.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service