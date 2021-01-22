Shop for fruits and veggies outdoors in Miami winter at these local farmers’ markets

Some of the produce available at the Coral Gables Farmers Market at the intersection of LeJeune Road and Biltmore Way. FOR THE MIAMI HERALD

If you’re looking to spend a day outdoors browsing stalls heaped with fresh produce, locally crafted goods, and delicious foods, head to one of these South Florida farmers’ markets. Just make sure you mask up and bring some of those reusable shopping bags you have stashed in your pantry to carry around your haul.

Lincoln Road Farmers’ Market

Every Sunday, Miami Beach’s busiest pedestrian avenue transforms into a maze of canvas tents and stalls selling fruits, veggies, and fresh-cut flowers, plus delicious artisan bread, honey, and fruit preserves. The Lincoln Road Farmers’ Market is also the perfect place to go for breakfast or lunch — you’ll find lots of food vendors selling everything from savory empanadas to refreshing smoothies.

Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Lincoln Road, Miami Beach.

The Farmers’ Market at Merrick Park

Now through March 27, the Farmers’ Market at Merrick Park will be hosting vendors selling fresh fruits and vegetables, flowers, locally made baked goods and prepared food, and more for six hours every Saturday. Keep an eye out for fun challenges with giveaways hosted by local businesses, too.

Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of City Hall on 405 Biltmore Way, Coral Gables.

South Miami Farmers’ Market

Saturdays also belong to the South Miami Farmers’ Market, which plays host to local vendors and growers. Browse stalls piled high with exotic tropical fruits, pick up some vegan banana bread, savor the scent of freshly cut flowers, and dig in to homemade plant-based tamales and other crave-worthy snacks.

Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. between City Hall and the Library. Free parking is available in the lot at 6447 NE 7th Ave., Miami.

Coconut Grove Organic Farmers’ Market

The Coconut Grove Organic Farmers’ Market is a longstanding favorite among locals. Nearly two decades old, this sprawling outdoor market is the perfect spot to find organic fruits and veggies, exotic spices, raw foods, and fresh herbs. Some vendors offer tasty prepared meals ranging from crisp salads to raw nori rolls.

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3300 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove.

Legion Park Farmers’ Market

This Upper East Side mainstay is an award-winner and offers plenty of stalls to keep you occupied for hours. The produce, products, and ready-made meals are all worth the trip, but locals love this farmers’ market for the relationships it fosters between customers, vendors, and artisans. If you’re on the hunt for upcycled fashion, you’ll find it here, too.

Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Biscayne Boulevard and 66th Street.

Redland Market Village

Redland Market Village is hands-down one of the best farmers’ markets in the county. Located on 27 acres in Homestead, it’s a treasure trove of produce from local farms, locally made delicacies like artisan cheeses and spice blends, fresh local honey, and an incredible selection of fresh seafood. The market and all of its restaurant vendors are also following all the new CDC guidelines. You’ll need a mask to enter.

Thursday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 24420 S. Dixie Hwy., Redland.

Vizcaya Village Farmers’ Market

Vizcaya’s historic farm and village host the Vizcaya Village Farmers Market on Sundays. Peruse a broad range of handmade crafts and trinkets, fresh-baked pastries and bread, locally sourced produce, and more. If you register online here, you’ll gain access to exclusive updates and discounts.

Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vizcaya Village, 3250 S. Miami Ave., Miami. You’ll find free parking in the former Science Center lot on the west side of S. Miami Ave.

Pinecrest Farmers’ Market

Pinecrest locals love this award-winning farmers’ market — and for good reason. Now operating as a drive-thru, it’s the perfect socially distant way to pick up fresh produce and support local farmers and artisans. Not visiting by car? Bicyclists with face masks are also allowed, but must keep a distance of six feet from others.

Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 11000 S. Red Road, Pinecrest.