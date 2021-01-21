The Pegasus World Cup is back at Gulfstream Park. Here’s how it will be different

The $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational is on, but like most events in the pandemic era, the vibe will be a little different.

This year’s festivities take place Saturday, from noon to 6 p.m. at Gulfstream Park. And one thing is for sure, you can expect good food.

A main draw (beside the horses) is the Pegasus Swan Garden, a Tulum inspired trackside pop-up with food curated by David Grutman’s Groot Hospitality. Noshes will come from all the nightlife entrepreneur’s venues including Swan, Komodo, and Papi Steak as well as a preview of the soon-to-open concepts Winkers, SFC, and Toothfairy at the old Fireside station in Miami Beach. Reservations for tables, which will be duly spaced out, are a must by emailing pegasus@groothq.com.

Strict health and safety protocols mean the world’s richest race will feel a little emptier this go-around: No more packed crowds mingling inside tents, jockeying to get a glimpse of Snoop Dogg, Ludacris or Post Malone, who have graced us with their presence in years past. Rappers Nelly and T-Pain were the entertainment last year for one of South Florida’s biggest spectacles, before the world shut down roughly a month later.

On-premise attendance has been reduced to 20 percent to allow all guests to socially distance accordingly.

You know the drill by now: Temperature checks at the door, and masks are required at all times, unless when eating or drinking. All public spaces will be regularly sanitized and cashless wagering eliminates handling of currency.

Beside that, it will be, um, horse play as usual.

If you’re the wagering type, 5 year old Knicks Go was placed Wednesday as the 5-2 morning-line favorite.

“We’re going to do the best we can with him,” trainer Brad Cox told the Miami Herald. “And we’re optimistic that he’s going to show up and run a big race.”

Pegasus World Cup

When: noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 23

Where: Gulfstream Park, 901 S Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach

Cost: Tickets from $100 for just the race; $450 for dining

www.pegasusworldcup.com; 954-454-7000