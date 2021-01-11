Sing along with the Beatles under the stars at this socially-distanced show

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is holding a Beatles singalong this weekend.

Singing makes you happy. No, seriously, it does: it releases those “feel-good” endorphins in the brain.

And Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden wants to help you feel good.

The garden is hosting its first Beatles singalong on Jan. 15 as part of its ongoing monthly “Date Night” series, which includes live musical performances and dancing, among other activities. The show, by The Super Fuzz and Vic Kingsley, will take place under the stars with social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We don’t know which Beatles songs you’ll be singing. We are betting on “Yellow Submarine” makes an appearance and secretly hoping “I Am the Walrus” is on the playlist. You might want to study the lyrics just in case.

Guests should arrive around 7:30 p.m. and take a socially-distanced walk around the garden; the band performs at 8:30 p.m. Bring a blanket or chairs. The Glasshouse Cafe will be open and selling food, wine and cocktails.

Beatles Singalong

Where: Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan 15

Tickets: $40 members, $55 nonmembers; fairchildgarden.org