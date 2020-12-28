The South Florida Fair is changing because of COVID. Here’s what we know so far

South Florida Fair

The hits just keep on coming.

Yet another major South Florida event has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The popular South Florida Fair, set to run Jan. 15-31 at the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach, has been pretty much nixed, WPTV-TV first reported.

But not all hope is lost. There will be a modified, 2020 style version.

“After being cooped up in our homes for so long, we think people will be ready to come outdoors to safely enjoy a variety of fair activities,” Vicki Chouris, the fair’s president & CEO, said in a release. “It’s possible we’ll be able to host the full-fledged fair later in the year, but for now, we’re inviting everyone to come and experience our mini fair.”

So, translation: You’ll still be able to eat the same, greasy food (funnel cakes foreva!), listen to music and shop away. No stands or activations will be set up indoors, masks need to be worn at all times. As for rides, only kids get to partake this go-around.

Other, larger rides are being axed “due to the large crowds that they typically attract to the grounds and no indoor activities will be held,” said the release.

Other nods to COVID: Expect ample hand sanitizer stations peppered throughout the grounds; there will also be signage so that visitors adhere to social distancing.

When: Jan. 15-31

Where: South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd., Palm Beach,

Cost: Admission is free for children 10 and younger, in advance and at the gate. Advance tickets are $10 for 11 years and up. On opening day, guests will be admitted free during the first hour from noon to 1 p.m. After opening day, weekday hours will be from 4-10 p.m., and on Saturday, Sunday and Martin Luther King Day, hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Info: www.southfloridafair.com