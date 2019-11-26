Candytopia in Aventura is Instagram nirvana: Five things you need to know before you go

Jackie Sorkin, co-creator of Candytopia

Candytopia: It’s on at Aventura Mall.

Though you may overindulge during the Thanksgiving festivities, leave some room for dessert at this pop-up, at the Treats Food Hall through Dec. 31, or possibly longer.

The Instagrammer’s paradise, created by TLC’s “Candy Queen” star Jackie Sorkin, features various Willy Wonka-inspired rooms, with all types of candy coated deliciousness. Here are five key things you need to know before you go.

There’s an app for that

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

Candytopia will email you pics with cool effects. Maddy Marr

Before you enter to start your tour, download the Sugar Rush app, then scan the QR code whenever you see a giant lollipop. You have 10 seconds to strike a pose; the on-site camera takes your pic enhanced with special effects (like drowning in fudge) and it’s sent to your email. The smiley staffers on site will help you find your perfect pose.

Read the signs

Candy coated dragon at Candytopia Miami World Red Eye

Because you will be excited to see every inch of this installation, you may overlook the informational placards that go with the colorful works of art. A highlight in one of the first rooms is the giant dragon covered in 125,000 pieces of candy including Swedish fish, watermelon sour belts and red licorice strings. The wings weigh 75 pounds each, the head and neck are 35 pounds, the body is 250; construction took 542 hours.

For art’s sake

Candy art at Candytopia Miami at Aventura Mall World Red Eye

No local popup museum would be complete without an homage to the Magic City. One area is so Miami, with a framed picture of Ocean Drive, Miami Beach sign and sweet depiction of one of our most famous residents, Gloria Estefan surrounded by a pink flamingo. Does Art Basel have free Pixy Stix? We think not.

Get messy, and like it

Confetti room at Candytopia Miami at Aventura Mall World Red Eye

In the so-called confetti room, be aware you will get sprayed with thousands of little pieces of rainbow colored paper shot out of a loud cannon. It will get in your hair, your nose, your pants. You will enjoy this. Many visitors asked if the confetti is edible; it’s not. However, candy like old school Ring Pops, AirHeads and Pop Rocks are scattered about the venue, all for the taking.

So.Many.Marshmallows.

Marshmallow pit at Candytopia Miami World Red Eye

Candytopia saves the best for last: The giant pit filled with over 250,000 pieces, give or take, of white foam, aka marshmallows. Jump in (no diving) and stay a while — the experience is surprisingly relaxing. Workers dressed all in white will spray more foam out of another cannon to enhance your photo opp. The FOMO your followers will experience is real.

If you go:

What: Candytopia at Aventura Mall

Where: 19501 Biscayne Blvd, on the third level inside Treats Food Hall.

When: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Adults: $28, kids (4-12): $20. Three and under, free.

Info at https://www.candytopia.com